Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $169.08 million and $25.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,009.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.05 or 0.00945372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.00346109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00031236 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,156,779 coins and its circulating supply is 376,182,685 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

