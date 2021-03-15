SteepCoin (STEEP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $122,262.71 and $54.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.84 or 0.00765738 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

