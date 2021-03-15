Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of STLA opened at $18.51 on Monday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

