Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

STLA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Stellantis stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 196,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,380. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

