stETH Market Cap Hits $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.54 or 0.00454328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00061699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00069057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00562915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi.

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

