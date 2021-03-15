Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.28 Million

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $331.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the lowest is $328.70 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $359.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

