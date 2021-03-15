Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $2,791,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.87 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

