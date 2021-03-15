Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $68.10 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

