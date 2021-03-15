Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $2,584,000.

UTF stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

