Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 322.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $51.66.

