Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.