Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avnet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avnet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

