Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $67.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,249 shares of company stock worth $6,748,577. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

