Stifel Nicolaus Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $10.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.67 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enerplus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 103,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,420,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

