Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $500,800.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

