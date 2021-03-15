Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Coca-Cola European Partners Call Options (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 561% compared to the typical volume of 399 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.32. 8,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

