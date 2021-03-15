Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 5% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 2,915,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,113,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

