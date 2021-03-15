Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.