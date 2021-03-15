Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Boosted by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,468,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

