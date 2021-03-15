Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.80

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 3634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

