Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.71.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

