Susquehanna Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Positive”

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

