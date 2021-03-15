SVB Leerink Cuts IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $42.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 309.76% from the company’s current price.

IMRA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of IMRA opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71.

In related news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IMARA by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IMARA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IMARA by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IMARA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IMARA by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

