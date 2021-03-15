SwiftCash (SWIFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $380,755.56

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $380,755.56 and $8.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 169,993,701 coins and its circulating supply is 169,273,269 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

