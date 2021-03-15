Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Sylogist stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

