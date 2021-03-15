Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €106.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.33 ($127.45).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €99.46 ($117.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €100.91 and its 200 day moving average is €108.12. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.