Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.80.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

