Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $73.80 on Monday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.