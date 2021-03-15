Synovus Financial Corp Buys 145 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,727 shares of company stock valued at $40,765,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $184.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -207.43 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

