Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,205 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.58 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

