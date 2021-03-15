Synovus Financial Corp Sells 743 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

