Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,191.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 275,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.