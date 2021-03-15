T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $127.12 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

