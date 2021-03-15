T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.