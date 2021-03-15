Taal Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. BrightView comprises about 3.1% of Taal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 373.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 28.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BrightView by 98.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BrightView by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

BrightView stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.02. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,489. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

