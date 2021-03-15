Tael Price Down 24.2% This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.11, $7.20, $13.96 and $5.22. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00049013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.41 or 0.00658091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

