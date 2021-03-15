Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM stock opened at $118.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

