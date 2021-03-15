Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,117,200 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the February 11th total of 1,105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNEYF. Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

