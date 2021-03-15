TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Sells $1,092,468.78 in Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian W. Maass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

