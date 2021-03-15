TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of TCRR opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $939.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.