TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at SVB Leerink

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCRR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

TCRR stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

