TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 11th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.73 on Monday. TD has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of TD worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

