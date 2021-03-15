TD Securities Cuts Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$10.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

