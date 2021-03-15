TD Securities Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $30.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.