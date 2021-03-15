TE Connectivity Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $134.38. 1,627,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,044. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

