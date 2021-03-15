Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

