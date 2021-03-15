Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,399 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apache were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,263 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.