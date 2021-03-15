Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,322 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,395,000 after acquiring an additional 494,129 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $222.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.25. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

