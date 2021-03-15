Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 59,839 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.03.

NYSE LVS opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

