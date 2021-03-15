Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 56,923 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,923 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.94 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

